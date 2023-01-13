Micro market expansion to bring in new vendors

The market will be expanding into the old Community National Bank Building.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Micro Market is set to finish its expansion project by either February or March.

While the market is currently located on West Wall Street in downtown Midland, the plan is to expand into the old Community National Bank Building.

Beckie Leigh Haberman currently runs a hat bar in the Micro Market. She believes that the expansion will add to the overall downtown experience.

“We’re so excited about the revitalization of downtown Midland. It’s a great place for families, they are coming across the park, couples are able to find great things to do on date night, there’s great food places around us and great places to shop,” Haberman said. “Our hat bar offers a really unique experience for our residents.”

With the expanded Micro Market comes an expanded list of vendors shoppers will be able to visit.

One such vendor, which will take the place of Lost Books, is sure to be a smash hit with couples looking for something to do on date night. It will also bring more modernity and upscale vibes to downtown Midland.

“There’s gonna be a new, swanky lounge right around the corner, offering a great variety of drinks that will really bring up the upscale of the neighborhood,” Haberman said.

New vendors will not be looked at as competition, however. They will be seen as welcome guests to the Micro Market community and will be brought in with open arms.