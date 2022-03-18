Michigan Ave. project to interrupt water service at Midland Memorial Hospital

The water shutdown will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is warning citizens that it will be experiencing a temporary water shutdown on Saturday.

The service interruption, which will primarily be to floors 7-9 in the tower, will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MMH is making preparations to provide patients, visitors and staff temporary solutions while this is going on.

After the water is turned back on, there may be some slight discoloration until the pipes have been fully flushed.

This water shutdown is part of the completion of the Michigan Avenue project.

While crews are working, access to the hospital will be open on the Kent Street side from either Andrews Highway or Michigan Avenue. An alternative entrance will be at North N Street and West Tennessee Avenue.