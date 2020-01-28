MIDLAND, Texas — On Tuesday, MISD Communications office has confirmed that the Midland High School lockdown investigation has been closed.

It was revealed there was no weapon ever found and no charges will be filed against the student.

Trevor Haws, MISD Communications Specialist says the person who made the call unlikely to be charged because the threat did seem credible. This has not been verified by MISD police.

