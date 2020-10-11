Midland Fire Department purchases new ambulances

Midland FD received two of their six new ambulances last week, and the remaining four arrived Monday night

MIDLAND, Texas — Paramedics at the Midland Fire Department are about to have a brand new ride.

After ordering six new ambulances, two arrived last week, and the remaining four arrived Monday night.

The vehicles are currently being outfitted, and will soon be serving the citizens of Midland out on the streets.

"It's always nice to get a new vehicle, and the guys are looking forward to it. These are an upgrade of our previous ambulances. So the guys are just really excited about it," said Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer.

The new ambulances will replace older ambulances in the fleet and help reduce repair and maintenance costs going forward.