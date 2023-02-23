Mexican National sentenced to 294 months in prison for Distributing Meth

According to the court documents, Banuelas-Gutierrez distributed 1 to 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine every two weeks in the Midland-Odessa area. Investigators also were told that Banuelas-Gutierrez also would exchange firearms for methamphetamine on occasion.

“The substantial sentence imposed in this case reflects our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and bring drug traffickers to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “My appreciation goes out to all the law enforcement officers involved, who made it possible for us to prosecute and put an end to this dealer’s activities.”