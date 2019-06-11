ALPINE, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to rescue four people lost in the Big Bend desert on Tuesday.

According to Chloe Beecher, strategic communications for the Big Bend Sector, a man called Big Spring dispatch to say he and three others were lost in the desert.

U.S. Border Patrol agents along with the Big Bend Park Substation, with the assistance of the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Services, and Air and Marine Operations helped to locate the four in rugged terrain inaccessible by road.

Border Patrol agents confirmed the four adults, two men and two women, were citizens of Mexico illegally present in the United States.

National Park Service Emergency Medical Technicians in an ambulance waiting nearby checked found everyone to be in good health.

They were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol Station and processed accordingly.

U.S. Border Patrol

Matthew Hudak, chief patrol agent of Big Bend Sector, praised his agents for reacting to the emergency with great patience and perseverance.

"I continue to be proud of the dedication our agents display in securing our nation’s borders and saving lives in some of the most remote and rugged areas of West Texas," said Hudak.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents, patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas to Sanderson, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol is made up of over 19,000 brave men and women who courageously secure our nation’s borders. Help us secure our homeland, find out more at cbp.gov/careers.