Vanessa Guillen public memorial begins Friday: What to know about the day's events

Spc. Vanessa Guillen's memorial service is open to the public from 12-8 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez High School.

HOUSTON — The memorial service for Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was scheduled to begin at noon Friday at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Houston.

The public viewing begins at 12 p.m. and will be followed by a Rosary at 5:30 p.m.

"Anyone is welcome to come by and pay their respects to U.S Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen," a post to the Find Vanessa Guillen page reads. "This event will be located at Chavez High School Auditorium, where she played soccer, track, cross country, and graduated top 15% of in 2018."

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Here is an itinerary for the memorial service:

Find Vanessa Guillen Vanessa Guillen, we love you always and forever, you may not be with... us physically, but spiritually you are ! A beautiful young lady gone to soon and taken away from her family. Vanessa Guillen, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a teammate, a girlfriend, a grandchild, a warrior, a life, a wonderful person.

Horse-drawn carriage ride

Guillen took her final trip in the same carriage that carried George Floyd to his final resting place. Vintage Horse Carriage Rides owner Terrence Reed will take her the final blocks to Chavez High School on Friday, then to her final resting place on Saturday.

"I offered them several carriages," said Reed. "They said they wanted the one George Floyd rode in."

She’ll arrive by hearse, then be transferred to the carriage.

“The family is going to march behind us. We’re going to take her to the school and they’re going to enter her into the school and reflect on her life," said Reed.

The family will walk with the carriage to the front of the school before they go inside the auditorium.

Custom-made casket

Soulshine Industries in Edna, Texas will be donating a custom casket for Guillen.

The owner of the company said he created the casket after reaching out to Guillen’s family to learn more about her.

The casket will include the American flag to represent her patriotism and the Mexican flag for her heritage. A soccer ball symbolizes Guillen’s love of sports and the Virgin Mary represents her faith, owner Troy Ganem told 6 News sister station KHOU 11.

Trae Tha Truth is taking one big burden off the family of Vanessa Guillen The Houston rapper has donated $30,000 to her family.

He said he understands what it takes to fight for a cause.

"They’re not going to be able to sit at work and be able to fight for her and travel or do things that need to be done," he said.

Houston Independent School District released a statement ahead of the memorial.

"The Houston Independent School District stands united with the family of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, a proud graduate of Chavez High School. At Chavez, she is remembered as an avid soccer player who was kind, hard-working, and passionate about making a positive difference in the world. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her loved ones, including family, friends, former classmates, and former teachers."

The private funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 it will be held at the Holy Name Catholic Church.

The burial will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery at 6900 Lawndale St.

Vanessa Guillen's Story

Guillen was killed on post April 22. Her family claimed she was being sexually harassed but Fort Hood investigators found no evidence supporting the claim.

An Army Criminal Investigation Division criminal complaint said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in an armory room on post then, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered her body and buried the remains in three holes near the Leon River in Bell County.

The remains were found June 30. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1. Aguilar was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence and was in the McClennan County Jail with no bond.

Aguilar's trial date was set Thursday for Sept. 28. A motion to issue a gag order on Guillen's family and their attorney was still pending. Judge Alan Albright was expected to make a ruling on the motion Sept. 8.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy named five civilians on July 30 to be part of an independent review of the command climate and culture on post and in the surrounding military community around Fort Hood.

McCarthy said the panel will try to understand the root causes of felonies and violent acts.