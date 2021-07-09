Memorial scheduled to honor two fallen Odessa Police Officers

The memorial is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 8 for Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner.

ODESSA, Texas — September 8, 2021 is the 14th anniversary of the passing of Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner.

The two officers were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Odessa Police Department Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on front lawn of the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.