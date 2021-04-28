Memorial of mobile mass shooting victims to get a new home

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council has approved a plan to move the memorial for the victims of mobile shooting from Memorial Gardens Park to UTPB's incoming 50th Anniversary Plaza.
The construction of the art piece will be finished by the end of the year.
"The art piece, which will continue to be owned by the city of Odessa, will now be loaned to UTPB and placed in the middle of a beautiful plaza at UTPB on the corner of 42nd and JBS," said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. "It will be very visable accessible to the public, which is an important part of this."
The plan is to have the plaza open by 2023.