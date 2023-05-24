Tips for traveling on Memorial Day weekend

Midland International Air and Space Port gives tips on what passengers should expect over the weekend.

MIDLAND, Texas — When it comes to Memorial Day travel, Midland International Air and Space Port said that first and foremost it's important for passengers to stay patient while traveling through the airport.

“It’s important to be patient when you’re traveling on a holiday weekend, especially when it’s the time of year where families are starting to travel," said Justine Ruff, Midland Director of Airports. "We have professional travelers. People who travel once a week for business and they know the system very well and they get through it very quickly, and then sometimes you have families who come into the mix that slow things down. It’s important to be patient.”

To help speed your experience up, even just a bit, Ruff recommends doing stuff like loosening your shoes when in line. That way you're ready by the time it's your turn.

Make sure any carry-on luggage you plan on bringing with you is the right size for carry-on luggage.

But another thing to keep in mind is your parking situation when you arrive.

“I think if you’re planning to park at the airport, take a look at those signs that we’ve put up that tell you how many spots are available in each lot," said Ruff. "If there’s a lot with less than 10 spots in it and you don’t have a lot of extra time, don’t pick that lot, because looking for those 10 spots is going to take some time. We’ve got lots that are wide open that you can park in.”