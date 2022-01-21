MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sleepy and Whisper, NewsWest 9's pets of the week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
These two cats are a bonded pair who are around seven months old.
Whisper is the male grey tabby and Sleepy is the female black domestic short hair.
Both cats have lived with a foster family who had a small dog that they tolerated but weren't too fond of.
Sleepy and Whisper are well socialized and love attention. They are also energetic and playful.
If you are interested in meeting Sleepy and Whisper, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.