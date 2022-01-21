Sleepy and Whisper are a playful and friendly bonded pair of cats.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sleepy and Whisper, NewsWest 9's pets of the week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

These two cats are a bonded pair who are around seven months old.

Whisper is the male grey tabby and Sleepy is the female black domestic short hair.

Both cats have lived with a foster family who had a small dog that they tolerated but weren't too fond of.

Sleepy and Whisper are well socialized and love attention. They are also energetic and playful.