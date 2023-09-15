Newswest9 Exclusive Interview: Meet Mrs. America 2023

We know her as Mrs. America but West Texas native, Regina Stock is a wife & mom who says the pageant journey helped her "find herself as a Mom."

ODESSA, Texas — "I’m Mrs. America. I’ve got a duty to fulfill there’s a saying that says the crown is heavy that’s kind of my whole thing. Is I want to make sure at the end of my reign my year mattered and I’m remembered for more than just wearing a crown and a sash," said Regina Stock, Mrs. America 2023.

When not taking center stage, West Texas native, Regina Stock is more than just Mrs. America, when she's around her kids. This wife and mom of four's job never stops.

"So for me it starts at 6:30 in the morning with the one screaming, taking him to school in the morning. On Monday’s we have ballet for my daughter. If my husband has to work that day we’re running around and dropping them off. My paramedical tattooing company I’m still practicing I haven’t opened my doors yet we’re hoping to do that in the next few months," she said.

But the hustle and bustle and playtime, didn't stop even as Stock started her journey to her crown. If anything, it pushed her more.

."My whole thing with my pageant journey is finding myself as a mom and so the really important part to me is the emotional and mental journey, I went through to get here," she said, "one of the things that helped me on my journey to the crown was journaling, and I love listening to motivational podcast it just changes my whole mindset for the day."

Being surrounded by friends and family here locally also helped her on her path.

"It’s very nice to have that village close by when you have kids because we need the help," said Stock.

So to us, we know her as Mrs. America 2023 but for these smiling faces, she's Mom.

"Miss Texas was the first time they had been to a pageant and they loved it had a blast my son tells everyone my mommy is miss Texas America," said Stock, "and they met me in the hallway after I won so I could get pictures with all four of my kiddos and they were just thrilled they were like mommy you won mommy but they love it they love the pageant life. It feels good to know I can be a great role model for my children."