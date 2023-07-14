Jamie is a 5 to 6-month-old male pit mix with a short white and black coat.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jamie, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Jamie is a 5 to 6-month-old male pit mix with a short white and black coat. He is currently about 30 pounds, but still growing.

Jamie was recently surrendered by his owners.

Unfortunately, he was abandoned by the people they gave him to, so he ended up back in their care and they were unable to provide for him.

Jamie is a very sweet, calm-natured dog. He seems to do well with other dogs and is friendly to people, too. However, it is unknown how he does with cats.

He will need to learn to walk on a leash and some other basic skills, but he is eager to learn and please.