MIDLAND, Texas — On January 7 the community is invited to get to know one of the candidates running for Midland County Sheriff, Rory McKinney.

Come out to KD's Bar-B-Q from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night. McKinney will be discussing with the public about his values, platforms and taking people's questions.

According to McKinney's Campaign Facebook page, Chief Deputy McKinney is a long resident of Midland County and comes from a long family line of peace officers.

He started his career with Midland County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and has advanced through the ranks of Patrol Division, Lieutenant for the Criminal Investigations Division, Narcotics Division, Captain assigned to the Public Safety Division and promoted to the Chief Deputy position in 2016.