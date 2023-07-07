Floyd is a 6-month-old male Heeler Mix with a short solid brownish-red coat.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Floyd, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Floyd is a 6-month-old male Heeler Mix with a short solid brownish-red coat, black nose and mouth.

Floyd was rescued off a property in Ector County from a hoarding situation. Floyd and many of the dogs are a bit afraid of people and can be standoffish.

Floyd is making progress, but will be weary of new people. They were more used to other dogs. He may do better in a home where there is another dog they can learn to trust from.

Floyd does need to be monitored for resource guarding and is not a good fit for families with younger children. It's unknown how he deals with cats.