MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Delta and Dawn, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

They're both female Jack Russell Terrier mix dogs and aren't expected to get any bigger than they are now.

Delta is the black and white dog, and dawn is the brown and white one.

They are both full of energy. They love to play, run and especially jump.

The Midland Humane Coalition is hoping to adopt them together since they get along so well and love each other.