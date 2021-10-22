Churro is a special needs dog who is completely deaf and lacks peripheral vision.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Churro, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Churro is a shepherd and heeler mix who is about one year old.

He was found on street and rescued by Midland Police, and his owners never claimed him.

Churro is a special needs dog who is completely deaf and lacks peripheral vision.

However, this furry friend has lots of energy and affection for people.

Because of his disability, he will do best with either a family that has experience working with special needs dogs or someone who is patient and willing to learn.

He is up to date on his shots, but does still need a bit of training to get over his puppy manners.