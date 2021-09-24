Chloe is a five month old chihuahua mix that was surrendered when her family could no longer care for her.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chloe, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

She has lived with another small dog, but the humane coalition says that she was quite bossy when it comes to food and may need to be monitored and separated while being fed.

Chloe also does well with children, and while she can be stiff in new situation she is often playful and friendly.