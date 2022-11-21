Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September.
Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022.
A person's remains were found inside the RV. The Ector County Medical Examiner's office was called in to investigate.
The person was presumptively identified as Quentin David Norman, 54.
Following an autopsy and DNA samples being compared with known family members, investigators were able to confirm it was him on Nov. 17.
Next of kin has been notified.
The ME's office says the cause and manner of death is still pending investigating.