ODESSA, Texas — A Medical Center Hospital employee has been taken into custody following a scare Thursday afternoon.

According to MCH Communications Director Trevor Tankersly, an employee threatened to hurt himself and others inside the radiology department just after noon.

MCH police were notified and the situation was resolved quickly. No one was injured and there is no danger to anyone at the hospital, nor was the hospital put on lockdown.

The employee has not been identified at this time.

