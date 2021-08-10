Medical Center Hospital approves purchase of 40 new ventilators

Six of those new ventilators are for NICU patients but can be configured as adult ventilators if needed.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital's board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss some costly improvements.

With the need for nurses on the rise amid surging COVID-19 cases, the board approved $1.5 million for an incentive pay proposal to hire critical care nurses.

The board also approved the purchase of 40 new ventilators for the hospital. The total price of the ventilators is $1,491,520.

Six of the ventilators are for NICU patients while the other 34 are for adults.

MCH's current ventilators are around 15 years old and have been under heavy usage over the past 18 months. The new ones are anticipated to arrive within a week.