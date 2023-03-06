Medical Center Hospital holds pop-up job fair

MCH is looking to fill a variety of positions, including RNs and LVNs, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System will be holding a pop-up job fair on March 6.

The fair will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Nursing Education Classroom on 520 N. Washington.

During the fair, you can visit with employees and hiring managers and learn what MCHS is looking for and offering to potential hires.

If you attend, make sure to bring a resume, a driver's license and any other information you would like a potential employer to see.

MCH is looking to fill a variety of positions, including RNs and LVNs, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists and more.