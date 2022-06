The market will feature local produce and other products such as breads, pastries salsas, jams and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System is hosting Moonlight Markets throughout the summer.

The markets will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 24, July 22, August 26 and September 23.

"Odessa's only farmers market under the stars" will feature local produce and other products such as breads, pastries salsas, jams and more.

There will also be live music and food trucks on hand.

The markets will be on the corner of 3rd and Alleghaney.