ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital is hosting its annual masquerade sale.

The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 19.

Jewelry, clothes and many other accessories will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will go towards MCH's auxiliary.

The auxiliary helps fund the Children's Miracle Network and supplies funds for medical equipment for the hospital.

If you're looking for some fun stocking suffers and want to support the hospital, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

Medical Center Health System Call to schedule a physical with one of our family medicine doctors today! https://mchodessa.com/mens-health/

RELATED: New surgical robot will now be used for bariatric cases at Medical Center Health System

RELATED: Medical Center Hospital verified as Level II trauma center