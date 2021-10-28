Medical Center Hospital partners with Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at a participating location in the area will be donated to CMN Hospitals.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and Dairy Queen are working to make a difference for Children's Miracle Network patients in West Texas.

Miracle Treat Day is back on October 28, which means $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at a participating location in the area will be donated to CMN Hospitals.

These funds will go to help MCH provide equipment and training as well as research to help the NICU and Pediatric Units.

20210's Miracle Treat Day raised over $6,000 for Medical Center Health System.