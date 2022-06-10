Medical Center Hospital hosting CRASE, Stop the Bleed course

The class will be free and open to the public.

ODESSA, Texas — In the wake of multiple shooting across the United States including Uvalde, the Odessa Police Department has reminded the public about its active shooter response program.

Medical Center Hospital will be holding one of these CRASE workshops combined with a Stop the Bleed class on June 14.

The courses will be held at 1 p.m. in the Nursing Education Classroom at One Doctors Place on 500 N. Washington.

This class will be presented by certified instructors on the hospital's Trauma Services team and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department.

Attendees will learn how to be prepared in the event of an active shooter, how to respond when there are massive bleeding injuries and how to perform CPR.