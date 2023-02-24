Medical Center Health System phone lines down

In the meantime the hospital has an alternative line that you can call.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health Systems reported Friday that incoming phone calls do not appear to be working consistently.

This includes the hospital as well as some of the system's exterior clinics.

AT&T is reportedly working on the issue but in the meantime the hospital says it has created an alternative phone line that can transfer calls.

The number is 432-640-6477.

If you need medical assistance, the ER is open and the Urgent Cares will be open until 8:30 p.m.