ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors announced Friday, June 14, 2019 that Robert Abernethy has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of Medical Center Health System.

Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer of Medical Center Health System, replaces Rick Napper who announced his retirement effective June 14, 2019.

“We’re looking forward to having Robert take us into this next phase” said Board President Don Hallmark. “We are excited for him to lead us as we search for a full time Chief Executive Officer.” Abernethy will assume administrative responsibilities for Medical Center Health System Monday, June 17, 2019.

Abernethy served Medical Center Health System as Chief Financial Officer from August 2000 to September 2012. Following his retirement, Abernethy rejoined Medical Center Health System as Chief Financial Officer in November 20