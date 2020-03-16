MIDLAND, Texas — Meals on Wheels in Midland will continue their operations for food deliveries. However, Senior Life Midland has closed the administrative office to the public from March 16-28.

That means the Southeast Senior Center and Midland Senior Center will be closed and all meetings, training and gatherings including March for Meals and Cafe y Pan Dulce will be postponed.

Meals on Wheels' kitchen efforts will be open for scheduled volunteers to deliver meals and go through safety checks.

If you have volunteered in the past or are a current volunteer, you can still help the Midland homebound elderly.

If you need help, you can call the office at 9432) 689-6693.

The office staff will still receive phone calls and return messages.

Meals on Wheels in Midland serves 600 homebound clients every day. Their mission is to "address challenges related to aging and develop efficient, flexible and compassionate ways to meet the needs of our community.”