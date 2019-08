MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man after finding the body inside a semi truck on Friday morning.

Deputies found the man's body with a single gunshot wound to the chest just after 9:30 a.m.

We're told the scene is still active in the 4100 block of County Road 63 as they continue to investigate.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Richey Dean Stewart of Loraine, TX.

