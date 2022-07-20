MCSO investigating body found in structure fire to rule out foul play

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they are investigating a body that was found in a structure fire to rule out foul play.
According to MCSO, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Midland Fire Department, Midland Police Department, the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office and an MCSO deputy responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a trailer home on fire.
The fire was put out and a dead body was located. They are now investigating to rule out foul play.
This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.