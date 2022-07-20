MCSO investigating body found in structure fire to rule out foul play

Several departments responded to the trailer home fire Wednesday afternoon.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they are investigating a body that was found in a structure fire to rule out foul play.

According to MCSO, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Midland Fire Department, Midland Police Department, the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office and an MCSO deputy responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a trailer home on fire.

The fire was put out and a dead body was located. They are now investigating to rule out foul play.