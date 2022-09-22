MCSO Deputy terminated after excessive use of force incident

32-year-old Juan Alcaraz was involved in an incident that occurred on September 13.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has fired 32-year-old MCSO Deputy Juan Alcaraz after being made aware of a use of force incident on September 13.

An administrative investigation began immediately after finding out about the incident. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Texas Rangers were brought in to conduct a criminal investigation.

The Texas Rangers found out that his force was excessive. Alcaraz has been charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. He was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

Below is a statement from Sheriff Criner: