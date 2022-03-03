MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury

The shooting resulted in the death of 14-year-old Juan Herrera back in March.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department.

A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case to trial at this time, although there is always a potential they could be indicted later.

The deputy, who is not being identified by the sheriff's office, was involved in a shooting at the Sandstone Ridge Apartments back on March 3, 2022.

DPS said the call was originally reported as a vehicle burglary.

During the deputy's response to the call, the victim was shot and sent to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Dallas County Coroner's Office later verified the victim was Juan Herrera based on dental records his mother provided to the Texas Rangers.

According to Herrera's family, the boy did not have a weapon on him when he was in the apartments, but did take off running. They also say he was shot in the back of the head.

Herrera's family remembered him as a smart teen and a talented artist.

At this time MCSO, DPS and the Texas Rangers have released limited information on their investigation into the shooting.