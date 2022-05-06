MCSO Deputy hits pedestrian with vehicle

MIDLAND, Texas — A MCSO Deputy hit a pedestrian with a cruiser on May 5 around 9:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Midkiff Road/CR 1210.
The Deputy was responding to a disturbance with weapons call when the pedestrian walked out into the middle of the street. According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the Deputy tried to avoid the accident, but was unable to because of the suddenness of the actions.
The pedestrian was immediately transported to the hospital.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.