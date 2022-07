Faith Ann Morgan was last seen on May 22, 2022, wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with a black and green swimsuit.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

Faith Ann Morgan, 16, is described as being about 4 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

