MCSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft incident

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident.

The incident occurred between October 1 and October 4 in the South Midland County area near South County Rd. 1210.

The suspect burglarized an enclosed trailer, a bucket truck and stole items from a flatbed trailer.

There were many expensive items stolen that totaled over $20,000.

People can see pictures of the stolen items and possible suspect on the Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.