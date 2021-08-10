x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MCSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft incident

The theft occurred between October 1 and October 4 in the South Midland County near South County Road 1210.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident. 

The incident occurred between October 1 and October 4 in the South Midland County area near South County Rd. 1210. 

The suspect burglarized an enclosed trailer, a bucket truck and stole items from a flatbed trailer. 

There were many expensive items stolen that totaled over $20,000. 

People can see pictures of the stolen items and possible suspect on the Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The MCSO is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call either Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS mobile app.

 

 