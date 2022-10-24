MCSO asks for help finding man with a mental disability

Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo was last seen wearing a grey Ecko brand shirt and blue jeans.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with a mental disability

According to MCSO, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo, 21, was last seen Monday at 4:20 p.m., walking south in the 5200 block of SH 349. He was wearing a grey Ecko brand shirt and blue jeans.

Caraveo is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He also drags his feet when he walks and has a hunchback.