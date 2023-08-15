MCHS to host Job Fair on August 17

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. both in-person and virtually.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System will be holding a Job Fair on August 17.

The fair will be both in-person and online. It will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The fair will be taking place in the Nursing Education Classroom at 520 N. Washington St.

The virtual job fair will be also offered through a QR Code. In-person and virtual interviews will be conducted by MCHS Staff. The fair is free and open to the public as well.