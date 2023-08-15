MCHS to host Job Fair on August 17

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System will be holding a Job Fair on August 17.
The fair will be both in-person and online. It will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The fair will be taking place in the Nursing Education Classroom at 520 N. Washington St.
The virtual job fair will be also offered through a QR Code. In-person and virtual interviews will be conducted by MCHS Staff. The fair is free and open to the public as well.
For more information about the event, people can go to the MCHS website or their Facebook page.