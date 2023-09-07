MCHS to hold Back to School Vaccine Clinic on September 13

The event will happen at the Family Health Clinic on Clements Street from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System will be holding its Back to School Vaccine Clinic on September 13.

It will take place at the Family Health Clinic on Clements St. It will happen from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. These vaccines are free for those with Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay. Parents must help be with those who are getting vaccinated.

Some of the vaccines that will be available include Dtap, polio, MMG/Varicella, Hep-A, Tdap and MCV-4.