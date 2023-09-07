MCHS to hold Back to School Vaccine Clinic on September 13

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System will be holding its Back to School Vaccine Clinic on September 13.
It will take place at the Family Health Clinic on Clements St. It will happen from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. These vaccines are free for those with Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay. Parents must help be with those who are getting vaccinated.
Some of the vaccines that will be available include Dtap, polio, MMG/Varicella, Hep-A, Tdap and MCV-4.
Any child can receive these vaccines, but the primary focus is for the ECISD grades that are required to have these vaccines, Kindergarten to 7th Grade.