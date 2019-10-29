ODESSA, Texas — Saturday, children and babies in the NICU and Pediatric Units of the Medical Center Health System will receive an extra boost from the gaming community.

Extra Life is a year-round fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals driven by gamers.

The event culminates in a massive international day of play each fall and ultimately celebrating one grant total together.

Extra Lifers typically participate in their own homes and have raised more than $40 million since the program was founded by gamers in 2008.

David Lasater, a local Extra Lifer who goes by the screen name ‘Wretch Plays’ on Twitch, will be celebrating his fourth year fundraising for MCHS.

RELATED: Microsoft's Mixer lands Shroud from Twitch after prying Ninja too

He has raised more than $13,000 since joining. His 2019 fundraising goal is $10,000.

100 percent of the funds raised from the event will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System.

It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff and research to help future patients.

Last year, Extra Life raised more than $6,000 for MCHS.

RELATED: Fortnite returns with Chapter 2 and a new map