MCH unveils Children's Miracle Network sign

ODESSA, Texas — The new Children's Miracle Network sign was unveiled in Odessa on May 16.
It is on the Center for Women and Infants at Medical Center Hospital. The hospital has been part of the CMN Network for Hospitals since 1987.
"So it was a long project," said CMN Network's Program Manager Samantha Serrano. "This is a big logo and although we've been in the hospital since the 1970s, it was a project that we wanted to highlight on the newer part of the hospital. The Center for Women's event was established in 2012. That's kind of where it all began."
CMN works with local and corporate partners to help get resources and money for the sick. All of the money raised here in town goes to help the kids in the pediatrics and neonatal intensive care unit at Medical Center Hospital. Every child is treated no matter their family's ability to pay.