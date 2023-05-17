MCH unveils Children's Miracle Network sign

The new sign is on the Center for Women and Infants at Medical Center Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The new Children's Miracle Network sign was unveiled in Odessa on May 16.

It is on the Center for Women and Infants at Medical Center Hospital. The hospital has been part of the CMN Network for Hospitals since 1987.

"So it was a long project," said CMN Network's Program Manager Samantha Serrano. "This is a big logo and although we've been in the hospital since the 1970s, it was a project that we wanted to highlight on the newer part of the hospital. The Center for Women's event was established in 2012. That's kind of where it all began."