MCH to hold first-ever Moonlight Market on May 21

The event will take place at the corner of second and Golder from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital will hold its first-ever Moonlight Market on May 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the corner of second and Golder, and it will include food trucks, free baked breads, live music, fresh produce and may more.

It is free and open to the public, and the first 250 people there will receive a free Farmers Market shopping bag.