Last year, the event had more than 150 runners and raised close to $20,000 for the MCHS Foundation.

ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 Desert Dash event will take place on April 23 at MCH Mission Fitness.

Registration for the different runs begin at 7:00 a.m., and the first run will start at 8:00 a.m. There will be awards also given out to the top runners at 9:45 a.m.

The funds for the event will go directly to the MCHS Foundation, which goes to many programs like Children's Miracle Network and Patient Navigation Programs.