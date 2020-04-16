ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are teaming up to test all patients and staff at Madison Medical Resort after a patient from the Resort tested positive for COVID-19.

MCH will be testing all Madison staff at the 42nd Street Urgent Care, while ORMC is testing all patients at the facility. Testing more than 260 people total.

The tests will be sent to private labs where results are expected within a few days.

“Medical Center Hospital is proud to collaborate with Madison Medical Resort and Odessa Regional Medical Center to care for the residents and staff of Madison during this time,” said Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer.

The positive test comes just days after two midland retirement facilities also had patients and staff test positive for the virus.