MCH flies Texas flag at half-staff to honor employee who died of COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital announced it is flying the Texas flag at half-staff on January 14.

The hospital is honoring Joe Guerra, an employee of MCH who died of COVID-19 on January 3.

Guerra was an EKG tech who worked for the hospital for over 32 years. He was 55 years old at the time of his death.

“Joe was one of those familiar faces that was synonymous with Medical Center Hospital,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO.

“Everyone that worked with him can speak to how Joe made MCH a better place. He was a hard-working man that loved his family, his job and his coworkers. This tribute is only but a small fraction of the recognition Joe deserves for a life dedicated to helping others.”