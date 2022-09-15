MCH, Ector County Hospital Police Department host Stop the Bleed, C.R.A.S.E classes

Classes will be held on September 16 at 1 p.m. at the Texas Tech Auditorium.

ODESSA, Texas — Sometimes, it is best to live life prepared.

On September 16 at 1 p.m., Midland County Health and Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be hosting the Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) classes at the Texas Tech Auditorium.

The classes will be free, open to the public and will last up to a few hours.

C.R.A.S.E. will teach students various strategies and plans when faced with an active shooter, while preparing them for the small window of time it takes for law enforcement to arrive.

Officer Danny Brookshire will be teaching C.R.A.S.E. He stresses that everyone should take the classes to prepare themselves for the worst.

"There's a period of time from when the incident actually starts and when law enforcement actually gets there, so we try to prepare people for how to get through that period of time and survive that event until law enforcement is able to arrive on the scene," Brookshire said.

Stop the Bleed will teach people how to deal with excessive or life-threatening bleeding with different strategies.

"There is a PowerPoint presentation and we do ask a lot of questions throughout that class, and at the very end we have these limbs and then we have some gauze and some tourniquets and they get to do the actual hands-on practice," said Sirena Watts, the Injury/Prevention/Trauma Outreach Coordinator.

Both classes work to help people be prepared in times of stress and trauma.