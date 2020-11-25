MCH and ORMC pause COVID-19 testing and flu shot program until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

ORMC will be closed until November 30 while MCH Urgent Care will open back up on November 27.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health Systems and Odessa Regional Medical Center have decided to pause their free COVID-19 testing and the flu shot program on Thanksgiving day.

There will also be no MCH Urgent Care programs and ORMC Community Health centers open on Thanksgiving.

After Thanksgiving day, MCH Urgent Care will open back up on November 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The two urgent care are located on 1940 East 42nd Street and 6030 West University.

On the other hand, The ORMC Community Health Center located at 520 East Sixth Street will stay closed after Thanksgiving until November 30.