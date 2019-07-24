FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Apache Corporation gifted $257,000 to the UT Austin McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

This money will help in the observatory's fight to combat light pollution and keep the skies dark. The program works with city councils, county government and business to promote lighting solutions.

Funds will be used to hire more staff and create resources for the program. It will also help create educational materials as well as a permanent exhibit on the preservation at the Frank N. Bash Visitors Center.

Apache has worked closely with the observatory for years. The two have worked to better options for lighting at drilling sites, including shielding and adjusting lights.

“We are very grateful to Apache Corporation for their commitment to dark-skies friendly lighting practices and for their gift to help educate others about the benefits of these practices,” said Taft Armandroff, Director of McDonald Observatory.

“This gift represents the first donation toward updating the exhibits in our Frank N. Bash Visitors Center, which informs over 80,000 guests per year.”