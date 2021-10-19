McDonald Observatory partners with Weizmann Institute on Giant Magellan Telescope

This partnership will not only help complete the telescope, but will also allow us to understand more about the universe.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is partnering with the Weizmann Institute of Science.

This partnership is for the Giant Magellan Telescope project, which will be the largest and most powerful optical-infrared telescope ever made.

It's currently under construction in Chile.

The Weizmann Institute is known for its world-leading scientific expertise and its resources in astrophysics.

This partnership will not only help complete the telescope, but will also allow us to understand more about the universe and our place in it.

For more information on the telescope or the McDonald's Observatory, you can click or tap here.