McDonald Observatory holding dark skies town hall

Residents are welcome to join, ask questions and learn how the new reserve project will benefit the area.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The McDonald Observatory has been leading surrounding areas in the initiative to protect the night skies from light pollution.

Several counties and cities are part of the proposed Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve and have adopted new outdoor lighting ordinances.

While ordinances like this have existed for some time, the new ones meet the standards of the International Dark Sky Association.

The observatory will be hosting a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on August 12 about the ordinance and reserve project.

Residents can drop by and ask questions as well as learn how the changes will benefit the region.

If you are interested in the workshop, you can visit the McDonald Observatory's YouTube page.